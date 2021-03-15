Cryptocurrencies

Nearly $40B in US Stimulus Checks May Be Spent on Bitcoin and Stocks: Mizuho Survey

Jamie Crawley CoinDesk
Nearly $40 billion of the latest round of direct stimulus checks could be spent on bitcoin and stocks, according to a new survey.

  • The research by Mizuho Securities estimates that, of the $380 billion total, close to 10% could be used to purchase the two asset types, Yahoo Finance reported Monday.
  • Nearly two in five of Americans expecting to receive checks in the coming days anticipated using a portion of them to invest, the company found.
  • Bitcoin is expected to account for 60% of the total invested, which could add add as much as 3% to the cryptocurrency’s market value, according to Mizuho Securities Managing Director Dan Dolev.
  • Dolev cited a number of crypto-adjacent companies that he believes will benefit investors most should they wish to invest in equities: Visa, Mastercard, PayPal and Square.
  • The survey polled roughly 235 Americans with less than $150,000 in household income, of which around 200 expected to receive payments from the latest round of stimulus.
  • The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package recently signed into law by President Joe Biden would see eligible Americans receive checks for $1,400.

