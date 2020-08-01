Nearly $100M in Bitcoin Moved to Ethereum in July, Led by Retail Traders

Ethereum is still the most popular off-chain destination for bitcoins as its supply of tokenized bitcoin (BTC) grew more than 70% in July.

More than 20,000 BTC â worth roughly $225 million â are now tokenized and used in Ethereum-based protocols.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) represents over 76% of the total tokenized bitcoin supply with over 15,500 BTC tokenized.

The total supply grew by roughly $96 million in July, following Juneâs record growth.

Tokenized bitcoins allow traders and investors to denominate transactions in bitcoin while using applications built on other blockchains.

âWe experienced a dramatic WBTC growth in July, led by our retail users,â said Matthieu JobbÃ©-Duval, head of financial products at CoinList, a token launch and exchange platform that minted 7,079 WBTC in July.

renBTC, the second largest supply of tokenized bitcoin, holds approximately 2,068 BTC.

Tokenizing bitcoins on Ethereum is âthe biggest opportunity for decentralized financeâs growth today,â said Andy Bromberg, president of CoinList in an email to CoinDesk.

