Nearly $100M in Bitcoin Moved to Ethereum in July, Led by Retail Traders
Ethereum is still the most popular off-chain destination for bitcoins as its supply of tokenized bitcoin (BTC) grew more than 70% in July.
- More than 20,000 BTC â worth roughly $225 million â are now tokenized and used in Ethereum-based protocols.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) represents over 76% of the total tokenized bitcoin supply with over 15,500 BTC tokenized.
- The total supply grew by roughly $96 million in July, following Juneâs record growth.
- Tokenized bitcoins allow traders and investors to denominate transactions in bitcoin while using applications built on other blockchains.
- âWe experienced a dramatic WBTC growth in July, led by our retail users,â said Matthieu JobbÃ©-Duval, head of financial products at CoinList, a token launch and exchange platform that minted 7,079 WBTC in July.
- renBTC, the second largest supply of tokenized bitcoin, holds approximately 2,068 BTC.
- Tokenizing bitcoins on Ethereum is âthe biggest opportunity for decentralized financeâs growth today,â said Andy Bromberg, president of CoinList in an email to CoinDesk.
Related Stories
- CoinList Launches âProâ Exchange for Token Sale Buyers
- Nearly $60M in Bitcoin Moved to Ethereum in June
- Trio of Bitcoin Tokens Lures DeFi Yield Farmers to New Pastures
- Ethereum Has Become Bitcoinâs Top Off-Chain Destination
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.