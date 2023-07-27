Nearby Cotton Futures Triple Digits Weaker

Cotton futures are down by 109 to 124 points this morning. Front month cotton futures were less than 10 points under their session highs at the close after 70 to 143 point gains for Wednesday. December printed the highest trade for that contract since August 2022.

The FOMC elected to increase short term interest rates by 25 basis points. That had been widely anticipated. The Dollar Index was 46 points lower after a run from 99.2 to 101.4 over the past week.

The Cotlook A Index increased another 75 points to 95.40 cents on 7/25. The AWP is 66.18 cents, effective through this afternoon.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 87.93, up 86 points, currently down 122 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 87.92, up 93 points, currently down 124 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 87.56, up 83 points currently down 120 points

