NEAR Protocol Price Predictions: Where Will $150M Take the NEAR Crypto?

Among the top cryptocurrencies gaining a tremendous amount of attention lately is NEAR Protocol (CCC:NEAR-USD). This proof-of-stake blockchain has seen developer interest surge. This has driven value for the network’s application ecosystem and enticed many investors to consider NEAR Protocol price predictions.

NEAR Protocol is among the blockchain networks seeking to grow the decentralized application space, and Web 3.o. By encouraging new projects to be built, NEAR Protocol hopes to bring blockchain to the masses.

In a bid to do this, NEAR Protocol has announced another $150 million funding round to promote Web 3.0 adoption. This funding round included high-profile financiers including Andreesen Horowitz and Three Arrows Capital. This $150 million in funding is on top of approximately $800 million invested in new initiates in the DeFi space in 2021. Thus, it appears there’s some hefty backers supporting this project. Indeed, for crypto investors, that’s a very good thing.

Accordingly, let’s dive into where the experts think NEAR could be headed from here.

NEAR Protocol Price Predictions: What’s Next for the NEAR Crypto?

For context, NEAR currently trades at $20.02 at the time of writing.

Wallet Investor provides one-year and five-year price targets of $26.68 and $78.13, respectively, for NEAR.

Similarly, Gov Capital forecasts NEAR could hit $47.48 in one year and $338.33 in five years.

Finally, Currency.com points out a 2023 price prediction rang between $24.15 and $42.78 for NEAR.

