NEAR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (Symbol: NEAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.77, changing hands as low as $50.66 per share. iShares Short Duration Bond Active shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEAR's low point in its 52 week range is $50.03 per share, with $51.4048 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.70.

