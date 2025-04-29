$NE stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NE stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $53,394,080 of trading volume.

$NE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NE:

$NE insiders have traded $NE stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVEST A/S APMH has made 8 purchases buying 2,030,000 shares for an estimated $70,642,571 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOEY M KAWAJA (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,435 shares for an estimated $1,117,959 .

. BLAKE DENTON (SVP, Marketing & Contracts) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,071,600

RICHARD B. BARKER (EVP and CFO) has made 1 purchase buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $223,520 and 1 sale selling 22,813 shares for an estimated $739,141 .

and 1 sale selling 22,813 shares for an estimated . ROBERT W. EIFLER (President & CEO) purchased 12,568 shares for an estimated $350,018

CHARLES M SLEDGE purchased 8,992 shares for an estimated $250,247

AL J. HIRSHBERG has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $230,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CAROLINE ALTING (SVP, Ops. Excellence & Sust) sold 1,618 shares for an estimated $54,122

JENNIE HOWARD (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) sold 808 shares for an estimated $19,521

$NE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $NE stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

