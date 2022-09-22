NE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Noble Corp (Symbol: NE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.66, changing hands as low as $29.40 per share. Noble Corp shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NE's low point in its 52 week range is $22.01 per share, with $38.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.76.

