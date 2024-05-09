NE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.52, changing hands as high as $47.91 per share. Noble Corporation plc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NE's low point in its 52 week range is $35.29 per share, with $55.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.67.

