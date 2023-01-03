NDX Option Pricing Around FOMC Minutes and Non-Farm Payrolls

Daily index options offer an opportunity to read the mind of the overall market and we are using that data to explore how the market was prepared for the release of FOMC Minutes as well as Non-Farm Payrolls, both of which come out this week.

We gathered the reaction data for all FOMC Minutes and Non-Farm Payroll days going back to January 2020. In addition, we priced the at the money straddle for Nasdaq-100 (NDX) options the day before and the day of these economic releases. Finally, we compared the price reaction to the straddle price to determine if the subsequent move was in line with expectations.

FOMC Minutes from the December meeting will be released on Wednesday January 4 and the market will be exploring those notes for any insight into when this rate hike cycle will come to an end and what the peak target rate will be. A quick look at the futures markets indicates rates peaking in the second half of 2023 with the target rate at 5.00% to 5.25%. It is likely that may change this coming week.

The chart below shows the one-day price change for NDX on days where the FOMC minutes were released. There is no pattern to the data with outliers scattered throughout the three-year period covered in this study. The average move, on an absolute value basis, is up or down 1.03%.

The second figure uses the cost of a straddle the day before FOMC minutes as a percent of NDX. The price of the straddle ranges from over 2.0% to 0.6% and this range varies with the actual price changes from the first figure. Rising after NDX experiences an outlier moves and contracting when NDX is not responding to the FOMC Minutes release with large price changes.

Finally, we compared the actual price move to what the at-the-money straddle is pricing in the day before each release. The chart below shows when the straddle value was greater than the NDX price change. When the straddle is overpriced, a short straddle would make a profit and when it is underpriced this means a buyer of the straddle would profit from the subsequent price move. Despite some outlier moves in 2022, the straddle we overpriced a bit more than underpriced.

The other big economic release is the December Non-Farm payroll release which comes out Friday before the standard stock market opening. Again, we have data going back to January 2020 to work with, but there is one release (April 2, 2021) that occurred when the equity markets closed for Good Friday.

On average NDX has moved up or down 1.13% over the last three years in response to the monthly payroll report. There are several outliers and note in 2022, NDX did not react well to the information associated with the employment situation in the US.

The Non-Farm Payrolls number is a significant release as it is often the first economic number indicating activity in the previous month. This results in the at the money straddle average price at 1.28% of the NDX price.

Finally, despite some large moves in 2022 around the payroll report, the straddle was significantly underpriced on two occasions in 2022.

We covered a lot of figures around these two significant economic releases and the numbers are interesting. Interesting is great, but we trade to make profits, and hopefully having a historical context around FOMC Minutes and Non-Farm Payrolls will help with short term trading decisions.

What we will do is check back in on Tuesday (FOMC Minutes) and Thursday (Non-Farm Payrolls) in the last couple of hours of trading. We hope to see what the option markets are expecting and if we believe there are any trading opportunities in either market. If we do trade or even if we do not, we will share either decision via my twitter, my handle is @RussellRhoads.

