NDX Index and Option Pricing for Non-Farm Payrolls

This morning, we got a first look at the economic activity in December with the release of the monthly Non-Farm Payrolls report. The technology heavy Nasdaq-100 (NDX) is particularly sensitive to major economic releases. For some perspective on how NDX behaved in reaction to the NFP report in the past, we show the price changes for eleven of the twelve releases in 2023 (the April report occurred on a market holiday).

The average NDX price reaction to the payroll report in 2023 was +/-1.28%. This figure is higher than the average NDX change on all days of +/-0.91% last year. Note on the price change graphic below that the average has been exceeded in the second half of 2023, although only once. Also, the 0.39% price change in December is interesting as it is the lowest of the three major US indices with daily index options.

NDX straddles underpriced the subsequent move four of the eleven observations last year and overpriced the other seven. This contrasts with both the S&P 500 (SPX) and Russell 2000 (RUT) markets where the ATM straddles underpriced the move over half of observations in 2023. Note, two of those instances where market reaction exceeded the straddle premium showed up in the last three months of 2023.

We dug around for a neutral to bullish trade from December 7, 2023, using options expiring on December 8, which was the last NFP report. Late Thursday with NDX around 16020, a trader sold 10 of the NDX Dec 8 16010 Puts for 70.44 who purchased 10 of the NDX Dec 8 16000 Puts for 66.10 taking in a credit of 4.34.

It appears the trade was held through cash settlement so significant price levels are included on the payoff diagram above. The worst-case scenario for this trade is a loss of 5.66 if NDX closed under 16000. NDX was under this important level during the first hour of the day and once again before noon, but this trade was not in danger of putting up a maximum loss for most of the day. The close, around 16085, was solidly in the range of profitability. Finally, using this structure, where the maximum loss was known, is an approach that allows traders to stick with a position when it appears to not be working out.

