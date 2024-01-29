NDX FOMC History and Option Trades From the Last Meeting

The stock market continues to fixate on interest rates and what the FOMC’s next move will be. This Wednesday, we have a meeting where no change to the target rate is expected (98% while I write this). The big focus has been on the March meeting where the odds of a cut has ranged from about 40% to 80% since the beginning of 2024. Currently, the market is pricing about a 50% chance of a cut in March.

The Nasdaq-100 (NDX) has a heavy weighting in stocks that are sensitive to the economy so the reactions can be dramatic with the average move over the last twelve FOMC days at +/-1.67%. The average move over the same period for NDX is 1.10% or 0.57% lower. The figure below shows that the more recent reactions have been tamer than those in the second half of 2022 and early 2023 when there was more uncertainty about inflation and how long the Fed would need to keep raising rates.

Straddle pricing has adjusted lower in front of FOMC days due to fewer outlier moves in recent history. However, note on the figure below that 1-Day at-the-money (ATM) straddles have dramatically underpriced the subsequent move on the last three FOMC days. We may see elevated premiums in front of this coming announcement as option sellers have not fared well on those most recent FOMC days.

The trading activity around the Dec 13, 2023, meeting was interesting with several block trades during the first hour of trading, a few hours of waiting, and then several post announcement trades. There were an equal number of bullish and bearish trades using Dec 13 NDX options early on FOMC Day. Since NDX rallied after the announcement, we will get our bearish trade example out of the way.

The first block trade of the day was neutral to bearish in the form of an out of the money bear call spread. With NDX at 16390 a trader sold over 500 NDX Dec 13 16540 Calls for 9.45 and purchased the same number of NDX Dec 13 16570 Calls for 6.45 resulting in a credit of 3.00 per spread. The payoff on the close appears below.

This trade looked good with about 10 minutes remaining the trading day and NDX at 16531. However, there was a final push that put NDX at 16562.37 on the bell resulting in a loss of 19.37 (22.37 settlement value minus the 3.00 credit).

Our successful trade was executed at about the same time as the bearish trade above. With NDX at 16403 a trader sold 100 NDX Dec 13 16230 Puts at 8.48 combined with buying the NDX Dec 13 16210 Puts for 6.63. The result is a credit of 1.75 and a payoff represented by the figure below.

Unlike the bearish trade, this trade was never in danger as the NDX low was just under 16360 after this trade was executed through the close. That does not mean the trader behind it did not experience a little stress just before FOMC announcement hit the tape.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.