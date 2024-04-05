NDX Delivers Another 'Dean's List' Quarter: Tech Dominance and Options Growth Drive 24% Q2 Gain

History of Outperformance

Despite some late June weakness, the Nasdaq-100 Index® (NDX®) is having a “dean’s list” type quarter. The unique mix of large cap growth exposure has dramatically outperformed relative to other U.S. equity measures.

To be clear, NDX outperformance is nothing new. On an annual basis, NDX has outpaced the SPY (total return) in 14 of the past 18 years. Year-to-date (YTD) NDX leads SPY by ~800 basis points. Put another way, in 2026, NDX added about 16% whereas SPY is higher by just over 8%.

Source: Nasdaq Global Indexes

Quarterly Marks

As Q1 2026 ended, the stock market was reeling. Uncertainty reigned supreme as energy prices moved toward four-year highs. NDX had declined by ~9% and inflationary concerns were front and center.

What a difference 90 days can make. Energy prices are moving toward the lowest levels in months. NDX made new all-time highs in June and is currently measuring just 4% below those levels.

Source: YCharts

The prevailing market narrative remains centered around the growth of AI models and potential productivity impacts. At the sector level, technology continues to lead. As I point out often, “technology” is a catch-all in the modern economy. The real action has been in the semiconductor and memory stocks. Let’s dig a little deeper.

As of June 25, NDX gained ~24% in Q1 whereas SPY added ~13%. What explains the difference?

Th short answer is technology; the slightly longer answer is forthcoming. Keep in mind that the two measures are more than 90% correlated over long time periods. At the sector level, technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary dominate. SPY also has meaningful exposure to financials.

So, let’s break down the contribution to return from the tech sector. We’ll highlight the primary constituent drivers in Q2.

Keep in mind that Information Technology now makes up ~56% of NDX and 36% of SPY. So, tech is likely steering, no matter the direction. Then it’s a matter of how much relative weight those stocks have in each index.

In Q2, Information Technology drove 94% of the NDX returns and 71% for SPY:

Source: Bloomberg; Data as of June 25, 2026

The “Relative NDX Weight” portion measures how much more influential each stock is in NDX compared to SPY as of the end of June. That relationship changes through time. However, those differences go a long way in accounting for consistent outperformance.

NDX is often the exposure the modern investor seeks, and those same market participants are increasingly using NDX index options to define their risk over finite time frames.

NDX Option Growth

If we look back to late 2022, when NDX options became available with expiries every day the market was open, the growth has been relentless. On a quarterly basis, there’s only been one retrenchment in nearly four years.

There was a 4% quarter-over-quarter decline in Q2 of 2025 amidst the tariff imposition and walk-back. Relative to Q3 2022, NDX (quarterly) average daily volumes have grown by more than 420%.

On a notionally adjusted basis, Q2 NDX option volumes are equivalent to 4.6 million QQQ options.

Source: Nasdaq U.S. Options

Look Ahead

A quarter’s end gives us the opportunity to look back and analyze the past. The vast majority of market metrics are based on history. One of the distinguishing characteristics of options stems from their estimate of future volatility.

At present, 3-month options (10/30/2026 expiration) are trading with an implied volatility around 27%. On a one-year lookback, 3M at-the-money (ATM) volatility has bounced between 17% and 28%. We’re back at the high end of the range for mid-term volatility.

Even still, the 3-month straddle implies an up/down range of just over 10%.

For the sake of comparison, the one-week outlook (expiration 7/2/2026) is pricing a range of 3.6%. The 1-month forecast is +/-6.1%. The 2-month forecast is +/-8.3%.

NDX options allow you to express a view or manage portfolio risks on the time frame you care about. To learn more.