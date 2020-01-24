NDX Call Spreads Generate Very Favorable Payoff Profiles

Options

As the Nasdaq-100 index rallies investors both rejoice and worry.  Those who do more worrying than rejoicing are wondering if there’s a way to use NDX options to take advantage of the rally while limiting risk.  Because NDX options are so versatile the answer is ‘Definitely’.

A vertical spread using NDX options will limit risk as we discussed in a previous post.  While selling a naked option can generate nearly unlimited risk, selling a vertical spread limits the amount of risk assumed.

For example, just after the open of trading on Friday, January 24, the Nasdaq-100 index was trading at 9268.00.  If a trader thought the rally was a bit overdone – Intel had just reported fantastic earnings and the Nasdaq-100 was up another 51 points for the day – they might want to sell an NDX call vertical spread.  In selling a call vertical spread a trader will sell a call option and limit the risk by buying a call option with the same expiration date but a higher strike price.  For example:

Selling an NDX call option vertical spread:

Sell the February 9300 strike call option at 123.00 and

Buy the February 9375 strike call option at 84.00 

Selling this call spread generates net premium of 39.00 (123.00 received minus the 84.00 paid).  That is the maximum profit for this trade.

The maximum risk when selling any vertical spread is the width of the spread (9375 minus 9300 or 75.00) less the net premium received.  In our case the maximum potential loss would be 36.00.  That maximum loss would be realized with the Nasdaq-100 at or above 9375 at the February expiration as you can see below.

Nasdaq-100 at Option Expiration

That risk vs. return is really attractive since the Nasdaq would have to rally in order for us to realize that maximum loss.  Why is the payoff profile so attractive?

The simple answer is that the relative cost of that 9375 strike call option our trader buys to complete the spread is very low because covered call sellers like to sell out-of-the-money index call options like this 9375 strike call option to generate premium which boosts returns.  As a result the implied volatility of the 9300 strike call our trader would be selling is 13.0 percent while the implied volatility of the 9375 strike call option our trader would be buying is just 12.2 percent.  That difference helps the seller of this call spread.  We’ve discussed implied volatility in earlier posts.

A similar phenomenon helps the buyer of a put spread; the put option which is closer to at-the-money is likely to be less expensive in implied volatility terms than a put option which is further out-of-the-money due to hedging demand from those investors looking to buy puts for protection.  You can see the relative cost of all options in this February expiration below.

Strike price

This difference in relative cost is a phenomenon which traders can count on and it’s something they should use in their trading.  It will always help the seller of a call vertical spread and the buyer of a put vertical spread.  It will always be a headwind for the buyer of a call vertical spread and the seller of a put vertical spread.

