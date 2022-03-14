NDX And The Second Half Of March

I probably spend too much time on Twitter, specifically on what is referred to as FinTwit. However, I think there are plenty of people focused on the markets who do the same. Over the weekend, I read a tweet stating that in mid-term election years NDX is usually very bullish during the second half of March. When I see something like that, I put pen to paper, which in reality is downloading data and analyzing it. I did just that and using data from 2000 through the present found the following with respect to NDX closing out March during years where we elect people to Congress, but do not have a Presidential election. The results for each of these years shows up below.

First, this is why verifying data is so important. If you blindly followed the tweet stating the second half of March in mid-term election years is usually bullish for NDX, you are following some bad advice. The method I used here was buying on March 15 or the first trading day after and exiting on the last trading day of the month. The win percent here is 40% (admittedly with very few observations), which compares unfavorably on all sorts of metrics. For example, the second half of March, regardless of the year, usually NDX is higher about 68% of years. Also, just looking at the rolling performance over this time period results in a about a 60% win rate for NDX. I believe at this point, I have debunked the tweet in question. However, there may be a trade worth exploring based on the data above.

Two trades, based on the history in the previous table, involves selling a bearish spread, looking for NDX to gain no more than 2% through the end of March. A second trade may add a bull put spread resulting in an iron condor that profits as long as the worst observation, down 6.40% is also not violated.

Based on history, this is a trade that would be executed on March 15, but as an example, I pulled market data from March 11. Using data from the market close on March 11 with NDX at 13301 we could sell the NDX Mar 30th 13575 Call for 274.70 and buy the NDX Mar 30th 13600 Call for 263.70 taking in a credit of 11.00. The payoff on March 30 appears below.

The risk / reward on this trade involves a potential gain of 11.00 points and a maximum loss of 14.00 points. A second trade, would add the bull put spread to this call spread by selling the NDX Mar 30th 12450 Put for 145.20 and buying the NDX Mar 30th 12425 Put for 140.70. The put side of this iron condor takes in a credit of 4.50 resulting in a net credit of 15.50.

This trade realizes a gain equal to the 15.50 credit received upon execution. The downside here is a loss of 9.50 if NDX lands 25 points over or under the short strike prices of the spread.

Again, this trade was priced a couple of trading days before the period analyzed at the beginning of this article. Execution day, based on history, is Tuesday March 15 and the specific strike prices will likely vary along with some time decay and a potential change in implied volatility having an impact on the premiums as well.

