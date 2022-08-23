NDTV says Adani entity's move to take control of shareholder 'without consent'

BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Indian news organisation New Delhi Television Ltd NDTV.NS (NDTV) said on Tuesday an Adani Group entity's move to take control of NDTV's major shareholder was without consent from the company or its founders.

"NDTV founders and the company would like to make it clear that this exercise of rights by VCPL was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders, who, like NDTV, have been made aware of this exercise of rights only today," NDTV said in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0487;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.