NDSN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $198.45, changing hands as low as $197.20 per share. Nordson Corp. shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NDSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NDSN's low point in its 52 week range is $173.98 per share, with $223.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $197.99.

