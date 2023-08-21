NDSN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $230.70, changing hands as low as $230.01 per share. Nordson Corp. shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NDSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NDSN's low point in its 52 week range is $202.57 per share, with $253.3955 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $230.69. The NDSN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
