NDSN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $233.64, changing hands as low as $233.51 per share. Nordson Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NDSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NDSN's low point in its 52 week range is $178.605 per share, with $272.2805 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $234.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.