NDJI Signals Buy Heading Into Second Half of 2023

In a year of uncertainty and volatility, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared and plummeted numerous times in the first half of the year. Despite volatility, the Index remains popular given the stable business models of its constituents through various economic environments. The offer of reliable income in 2023 and the uncertain economic outlook in the second half mean the Index could be well positioned looking ahead.

The first half of 2023 proved volatile and challenging for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Concerns over the jobs report resulted in the Dow sliding 500 points in early March. A week later, news of regional bank failures sent the blue-chip Index plummeting another 500 points on March 15, 2023. Debt ceiling concerns resulted in a 500-point intraday drop on May 2, 2023.

The blue-chip Index also experienced strong rallies, with a 500-point gain on April 27, 2023, on tech earnings beats. After May's strong jobs report release, the Dow Jones Industrial Average also exhibited a stunning 700-point rise on June 2, 2023. The gain remains its largest single-day rise of the year.

2023 Second Half: Investing in Blue-Chips With NDJI

In the continued mixed signals of economic resiliency alongside Fed tightening, blue-chip companies offer the potential of reliable income regardless of which way the economy moves. Advisors seeking to optimize monthly income potential within the Index should consider the Nationwide Dow Jones® Risk-Managed Income ETF (NDJI).

NDJI is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of securities included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. The Dow Jones is weighted by price and comprises 30 well-established U.S. companies, referred to as blue-chip companies.

Heading into the second half of the year, NDJI crossed above its 50-day Simple Moving Average and its 200-day SMA as of 06/29/2023. Investors and trend-followers typically interpret this as a buy signal. NDJI remains a fund to watch, particularly given the monthly income opportunity it offers.

The fund utilizes an options collar in seeking to generate monthly income; a collar strategy is a strategy that entails holding shares of underlying security while simultaneously buying protective put options as well as writing calls for the same security. A put option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to sell the underlying asset at any point during its duration. In contrast, a call option gives its owner the right but not the obligation to buy the asset instead.

The options collar is intended to reduce the fund’s volatility. It also seeks to provide a measure of downside protection while generating monthly income.

NDJI offers exposure to companies historically viewed as more stable during times of market and economic stress. It also seeks to offer a high monthly income with a level of volatility mitigation.

NDJI carries an expense ratio of 0.68%.

This article was prepared as part of Nationwide’s paid sponsorship of VettaFi.

