$NCSM stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NCSM stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,522,192 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NCSM:
$NCSM Insider Trading Activity
$NCSM insiders have traded $NCSM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VALERIE A MITCHELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,544 shares for an estimated $43,596.
$NCSM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $NCSM stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 10,044 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $260,742
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 9,529 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $247,372
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 8,395 shares (-42.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $217,934
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 8,002 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $207,731
- TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 4,345 shares (+3.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,796
- SUMMIT SECURITIES GROUP LLC removed 2,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,440
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,689 shares (+14.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,846
