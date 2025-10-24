NCSM Poised to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc NCSM is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 29, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, its adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.46.

Estimate Trend for NCSM

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings per share of $1.17 hasn’t witnessed any revisions in the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 22% decline from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $46.1 million indicates a 4.8% increase from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for NCSM

Per data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average spot prices for Cushing, OK, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for July, August and September were $68.39, $64.86 and $63.96 per barrel, respectively. However, the pricing environment was more favorable in the prior-year months, with average prices of $81.80, $76.68 and $70.24 per barrel, respectively.

The softer pricing environment is likely to have hurt NCS Multistage Holdings’ business in the third quarter since the company is involved in providing services and products that aid explorers and producers in optimizing their oil and gas wells.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for NCSM this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: NCSM has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: NCSM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

BP BP is an integrated energy company. It currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.87% and a Zacks Rank #3.

BP is scheduled to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP’s earnings is pegged at 72 cents per share.

ConocoPhillips COP currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.34% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

COP is set to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP’s earnings is pegged at $1.40 per share, indicating a 21.4% decrease from the prior-year reported figure.

Antero Midstream Corporation AM currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.46% and a Zacks Rank #3.

AM is set to release third-quarter 2025 earnings on Oct. 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AM’s earnings is pegged at 24 cents per share, which indicates an increase of 14.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

