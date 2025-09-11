Is NCS Multistage (NCSM) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. NCS Multistage (NCSM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

NCS Multistage is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 240 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NCS Multistage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCSM's full-year earnings has moved 62% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, NCSM has returned 98% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 5.1%. This means that NCS Multistage is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Par Petroleum (PARR). The stock has returned 103% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Par Petroleum's current year EPS has increased 538.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, NCS Multistage belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2% so far this year, so NCSM is performing better in this area.

Par Petroleum, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #69. The industry has moved +16.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to NCS Multistage and Par Petroleum as they could maintain their solid performance.

