Is NCS Multistage (NCSM) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is NCS Multistage (NCSM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

NCS Multistage is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 240 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NCS Multistage is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCSM's full-year earnings has moved 62% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, NCSM has moved about 42.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 4%. This means that NCS Multistage is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sasol (SSL). The stock has returned 37.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Sasol's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, NCS Multistage is a member of the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #211 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.4% so far this year, so NCSM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Sasol, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #39. The industry has moved +6.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to NCS Multistage and Sasol as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.