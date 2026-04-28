NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) Price Target Increased by 39.39% to 70.38

The average one-year price target for NCS Multistage Holdings (NasdaqCM:NCSM) has been revised to $70.38 / share. This is an increase of 39.39% from the prior estimate of $50.49 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $72.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.05% from the latest reported closing price of $78.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in NCS Multistage Holdings. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 45.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCSM is 0.06%, an increase of 17.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.61% to 1,882K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 1,478K shares representing 57.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tocqueville Asset Management holds 122K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 52K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCSM by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Truffle Hound Capital holds 37K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 30K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCSM by 21.26% over the last quarter.

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