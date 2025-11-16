NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) Price Target Increased by 22.22% to 50.49

The average one-year price target for NCS Multistage Holdings (NasdaqCM:NCSM) has been revised to $50.49 / share. This is an increase of 22.22% from the prior estimate of $41.31 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $50.00 to a high of $51.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.28% from the latest reported closing price of $37.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in NCS Multistage Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCSM is 0.05%, an increase of 1.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 1,982K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 1,478K shares representing 58.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tocqueville Asset Management holds 122K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing a decrease of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCSM by 51.31% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 52K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCSM by 71.95% over the last quarter.

MSGGX - Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund Legacy Class holds 36K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 29K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing a decrease of 10.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCSM by 41.14% over the last quarter.

