NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. to Host Conference Call for Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results on March 11, 2025

NCS Multistage Holdings will discuss its 2024 financial results on March 11, 2025, via conference call and webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. will hold a conference call on March 11, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. An earnings release will be issued the evening before the call, which will be accessible via a live audio webcast. Participants wishing to ask questions must register for the call, while those not asking questions can join a listen-only webcast. It is advised to join the call 10 minutes early. A replay will be available on the company’s website for about seven days after the event. NCS is a provider of products and services for optimizing well construction and completions for oil and gas companies, with operations primarily in North America and select international markets.

Potential Positives

NCS Multistage Holdings will provide an upcoming conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The earnings release, which precedes the call, may provide important financial insights and performance indicators for stakeholders.

The company's established presence in both North American and selected international markets underscores its broad operational reach and potential for growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release did not provide any financial results or performance metrics, which may indicate that the company's fourth quarter and full year 2024 results could be disappointing or below expectations.



Scheduling a conference call to discuss earnings results could suggest that there may be something significant to address regarding the company's performance, leading to uncertainty among investors.



The reliance on a conference call for discussion rather than providing detailed financial disclosures in the press release may be perceived as a lack of transparency by the company.

FAQ

When will NCS Multistage Holdings announce its Q4 2024 results?

NCS Multistage Holdings will announce its Q4 2024 results on March 10, 2025.

How can I join the NCS conference call?

You can join the conference call by registering for the call to receive dial-in numbers or by accessing the listen-only webcast.

What time is the NCS conference call scheduled?

The NCS conference call is scheduled for March 11, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

The replay will be available in the Investors section of NCS’s website shortly after the call and for approximately seven days.

What services does NCS Multistage provide?

NCS Multistage provides engineered products and services for oil and natural gas well construction, completions, and field development strategies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NCSM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $NCSM stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOUSTON, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (“NCS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NCSM) will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Tuesday March 11, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). NCS will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings release the evening prior to the conference call.





The conference call will be available via a live audio webcast. Participants who wish to ask questions may register for the call



here



to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN. If you wish to join the conference call but do not plan to ask questions, you may join the listen-only webcast



here



. It is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the event start. The replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days.





NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore and offshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in both unconventional and conventional oil and natural gas formations. NCS’s products and services are utilized in oil and natural gas basins throughout North America and in selected international markets, including the North Sea, the Middle East, Argentina and China. NCS’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “NCSM.” Additional information is available on the website,



www.ncsmultistage.com



.





Contact:





Mike Morrison





Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer





+1 281-453-2222







IR@ncsmultistage.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.