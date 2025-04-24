NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2025 Results

NCS Multistage Holdings will discuss Q1 2025 results on May 1, 2025, via conference call for investors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. will hold a conference call on May 1, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results, with an earnings release issued the evening before. Participants can ask questions by calling a specified phone number and entering a conference ID, while a listen-only option is also available online. The call is geared towards providing insights into the company's performance and operations in the oil and natural gas industry, where it offers engineered products and services for well construction and development. NCS operates in various markets, including North America and select international locations. Further details can be found on their website.

What date is NCS Multistage's first quarter 2025earnings call

NCS Multistage will host its first quarter 2025earnings callon May 1, 2025.

What time will the NCSearnings callbegin?

Theearnings callwill begin at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time).

How can I join the NCSearnings call

To join theearnings call dial (800) 715-9871 (U.S. toll-free) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (international) with Conference ID: 7182351.

Will there be a replay of the NCSearnings call

Yes, a replay of theearnings callwill be available on the Investors section of NCS's website for about seven days.

What does NCS Multistage provide?

NCS Multistage offers highly engineered products and services for oil and natural gas well construction and completions.

$NCSM insiders have traded $NCSM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCSM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VALERIE A MITCHELL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,544 shares for an estimated $43,596.

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $NCSM stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (“NCS” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NCSM) will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 results on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). NCS will issue its first quarter 2025 earnings release the evening prior to the conference call.





For those participants who wish to ask questions, please dial (800) 715-9871 (U.S. toll-free) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (international) and enter the Conference ID: 7182351. A listen-only option is also available through this



link



. It is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the event start. The replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days.





NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore and offshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in both unconventional and conventional oil and natural gas formations. NCS’s products and services are utilized in oil and natural gas basins throughout North America and in selected international markets, including the North Sea, the Middle East, Argentina and China. NCS’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “NCSM.” Additional information is available on the website,



www.ncsmultistage.com



.





Contact:





Michael Morrison





Chief Financial Officer





+1 281-453-2222







IR@ncsmultistage.com





