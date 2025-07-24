NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results in Upcoming Conference Call

NCS Multistage will discuss Q2 2025 results on August 1 via conference call and webcast.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. will hold a conference call on August 1, 2025, at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss its second quarter 2025 results, with an earnings release scheduled for the evening prior. The call will be accessible via a live audio webcast, and participants wishing to ask questions can register to receive dial-in information. There is also an option to join a listen-only webcast. Attendees are encouraged to connect at least 10 minutes early, and a replay will be available on the company's website for about a week. NCS specializes in products and services for oil and gas well construction and completions, serving clients in North America and select international markets. The company's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "NCSM." For more information, contact CFO Mike Morrison.

HOUSTON, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (“NCS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NCSM) will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2025 results on Friday, August 1, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time). NCS will issue its second quarter 2025 earnings release the evening prior to the conference call.





The conference call will be available via a live audio webcast. Participants who wish to ask questions may register for the call



here



to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN. If you wish to join the conference call but do not plan to ask questions, you may join the listen-only webcast



here



. It is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the event start. The replay will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately seven days.





NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore and offshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in both unconventional and conventional oil and natural gas formations. NCS’s products and services are utilized in oil and natural gas basins throughout North America and in selected international markets, including the North Sea, the Middle East, Argentina and China. NCS’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “NCSM.” Additional information is available on the website,



www.ncsmultistage.com



.





Contact:





Mike Morrison





Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer





+1 281-453-2222







IR@ncsmultistage.com





