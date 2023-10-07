NCS Multistage Holdings (FRA:MUH0) Price Target Increased by 9.89% to 54.06

The average one-year price target for NCS Multistage Holdings (FRA:MUH0) has been revised to 54.06 / share. This is an increase of 9.89% from the prior estimate of 49.19 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53.53 to a high of 55.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 265.27% from the latest reported closing price of 14.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in NCS Multistage Holdings. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUH0 is 0.01%, a decrease of 44.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.20% to 1,817K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 1,478K shares representing 60.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tocqueville Asset Management holds 111K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 71K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MSGGX - Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund Legacy Class holds 46K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 24K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUH0 by 31.43% over the last quarter.

