NCS MULTISTAGE HLDG Earnings Results: $NCSM Reports Quarterly Earnings

NCS MULTISTAGE HLDG ($NCSM) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of $2.27 per share, beating estimates of $0.83 by $1.44. The company also reported revenue of $45,000,000, beating estimates of $41,060,100 by $3,939,900.
NCS MULTISTAGE HLDG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of NCS MULTISTAGE HLDG stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 10,044 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $260,742
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 9,529 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $247,372
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 8,395 shares (-42.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $217,934
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 8,002 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $207,731
- TOCQUEVILLE ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 4,345 shares (+3.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,796
- SUMMIT SECURITIES GROUP LLC removed 2,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,440
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,689 shares (+14.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,846
