NCS Multistage CEO Robert Nipper To Retire; Names Ryan Hummer CEO

(RTTNews) - NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM) said that its founder, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, Robert Nipper, plans to retire, and has tendered his resignation from his position as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2022. Nipper will remain on the Board following his retirement.

The company has appointed Ryan Hummer to succeed Nipper as Chief Executive Officer, at which time he will also join the Board as a Class II director with a term to expire at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

The company noted that Hummer currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer and his successor will be the subject of a future announcement as the company is undergoing a search of internal and external candidates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.