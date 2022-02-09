Markets
NCR's Gain Continues

(RTTNews) - NCR Corp. (NCR) shares continue to gain more than 12 percent on Wednesday morning after the company announced outlook for the first quarter 2022 and the full year on Tuesday. The shares gained up to 4 percent yesterday and it reached more than 18 percent today morning.

Currently, shares are at $42.91, up 12.04 percent from the previous close of $38.30 on a volume of 1,626,365. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $33.12-$50.00 on average volume of 1,227,608.

