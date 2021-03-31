NCR's Aloha Chosen by JINYA to Enable Digital Transformation

ATM and POS manufacturer, NCR Corporation NCR, has been awarded a new restaurant deal. The company recently won a contract from the California-based JINYA Ramen Bar to enable digital transformations at its 37 locations across North America.

Per the deal, the restaurant chain operator intends to implement NCR’s Aloha Essentials, which will help JINYA modernize its outlets and enhance customer experience. NCR’s Aloha Essentials is a bundle of hardware, software and services that secures contactless payments and handles an e-commerce platform and point-of-sale (POS) capabilities.

NCR mentioned that half of JINYA’s locations have been transitioned to its Aloha Essentials so far, while the remaining ones are in the transition process. The restaurant chain operator specifically intends to add digital ordering and contactless payment options at its locations to improve customers' experience.

The era of rapid digital transformation across industries has augmented the importance of digital engagement to strengthen customer loyalty, retention and growth, increase profitability, and fortify the competitive position.

Solid Traction Among Retailers Bolsters Growth

NCR’s shares have gained 101.6% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s increase of 33.1%.

This outperformance can be attributed to the strong adoption of NCR’s retail solutions, especially its cloud-based bundled POS software offerings and self-service technologies, among retailers.

Earlier, last December, the company’s retail cloud-based POS platform, including the NCR Emerald solution, was selected by Big Y, a leading supermarket chain. The solution enables Big Y to integrate its grocery and convenience stores with a unified platform.

Further, NCR’s Advanced Store POS and Loyalty software was picked by Best Buy BBY Canada to enhance its in-store customer experience by providing flexible purchase options. Best Buy deploys NCR’s solution across all its 175 Canadian locations, which has boosted NCR’s market presence.

Additionally, the company benefits from increasing demand for self-checkout units by retailers in the wake of the pandemic. Notably, the company has more than 1.5 million checkout lanes worldwide. Also, innovation like touchless self-checkout, which ensures health safety amid the pandemic, is a major positive.

In December 2020, Jumbo Supermarkten chose NCR to deliver self-checkout solutions for more than 680 retail stores across Holland and Belgium. This adds to the capabilities implemented by Jumbo that include NCR’s enterprise software platform, R10, and its mobile scanning solution, NCR FastLane Mobile Shopper.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

NCR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Dropbox DBX and Facebook FB, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The long-term earnings growth rate for Dropbox and Facebook are currently pegged at 40.9% and 19.2%, respectively.

