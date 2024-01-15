NCR Voyix (VYX) Unveils Next-Generation Self-Checkout Solution

NCR Voyix VYX has introduced its latest self-checkout solution, leveraging the advanced capabilities of the NCR Voyix Commerce Platform. This is the first solution that the company has launched after its separation of business into the digital commerce-based NCR Voyix and ATM-business-focused NCR Atleos.

The newly introduced solution is focused on simplifying the store checkout process through various technologies like radio frequency identification, bar code scanning, computer vision and more to create a seamless and inclusive shopping experience. The company stated that this solution will enable organizations to transition between assisted and self-checkout lanes.

Furthermore, the technology gives retailers the freedom to customize experiences for customers of different demographics while conveniently testing what works best for them. The solution enables organizations to receive real-time insights to personalize the customer experience while minimizing investment risks.

NCR Voyix Corporation Price and Consensus

NCR Voyix Corporation price-consensus-chart | NCR Voyix Corporation Quote

NCR Voyix commenced operations as an independent entity following its spin-off from the ATM-focused business in October 2023. Specializing in digital commerce, the company caters to a diverse global customer base in banking, retail and restaurants. It holds a prominent position as the industry leader in point-of-sale software for both retail and restaurants. Additionally, NCR Voyix dominates the market in self-checkout kiosks, related technologies and other self-service solutions.

The company anticipates generating $4 billion in revenues during fiscal 2023, with $2.1 billion in recurring revenues, constituting nearly 55% of the total. The Software and Services segment, responsible for almost two-thirds of the overall revenues, is expected to witness an increase in revenues with the introduction of this new solution.

