NCR Voyix (VYX) Price Target Decreased by 16.21% to 13.52

The average one-year price target for NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) has been revised to $13.52 / share. This is a decrease of 16.21% from the prior estimate of $16.13 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 108.89% from the latest reported closing price of $6.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 336 funds or institutions reporting positions in NCR Voyix. This is an decrease of 223 owner(s) or 39.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VYX is 0.13%, an increase of 39.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.51% to 158,020K shares. The put/call ratio of VYX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 18,351K shares representing 13.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,511K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYX by 15.90% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 8,455K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,413K shares , representing a decrease of 11.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYX by 11.01% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 6,658K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,340K shares , representing a decrease of 10.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYX by 26.72% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,748K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,796K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%.

First Pacific Advisors holds 5,038K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,909K shares , representing an increase of 22.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYX by 0.23% over the last quarter.

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