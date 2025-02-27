NCR VOYIX Earnings Results: $VYX Reports Quarterly Earnings

NCR VOYIX ($VYX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, missing estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $682,000,000, missing estimates of $698,025,140 by $-16,025,140.
NCR VOYIX Insider Trading Activity
NCR VOYIX insiders have traded $VYX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VYX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BEIMNET TADELE (EVP & President, Restaurants) purchased 3,648 shares for an estimated $50,014
NCR VOYIX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of NCR VOYIX stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 3,437,030 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $46,640,497
- SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP removed 2,060,400 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,959,628
- PHILOSOPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,603,458 shares (-51.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,191,858
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,591,097 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,591,186
- ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC removed 1,399,996 shares (-19.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,375,944
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 1,289,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,849,448
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 1,087,587 shares (-57.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,052,204
