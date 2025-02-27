NCR VOYIX Earnings Results: $VYX Reports Quarterly Earnings

NCR VOYIX ($VYX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, missing estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company also reported revenue of $682,000,000, missing estimates of $698,025,140 by $-16,025,140.

NCR VOYIX Insider Trading Activity

NCR VOYIX insiders have traded $VYX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VYX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BEIMNET TADELE (EVP & President, Restaurants) purchased 3,648 shares for an estimated $50,014

NCR VOYIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of NCR VOYIX stock to their portfolio, and 175 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

