NCR Voyix Appoints James Kelly To Succeed David Wilkinson As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - NCR Voyix Corp. (VYX), a provider of digital commerce solutions, said Wednesday that its Board of Directors has appointed Executive Chair James Kelly to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Kelly succeeds David Wilkinson, who is stepping down as President and CEO and a member of the Board of Directors. As part of the leadership change, lead independent director Kevin Reddy has been named the Company's non-executive Chair.

Kelly has been a director since the Board was constituted in October 2023 following the spin-off of the ATM-related businesses. Before joining the Board, Kelly was CEO of EVO Payments, Inc. for 12 years until its acquisition by Global Payments, Inc. in March 2023.

Prior to EVO, Kelly held several senior leadership roles at Global Payments, including President and Chief Operating Officer from 2006 to 2010 and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer from 2000 to 2005.

Separately, the Company reaffirms its revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for full year 2024, previously announced on November 7, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.