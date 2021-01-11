NCR to buy ATM operator Cardtronics for $1.73 bln

Adds per share value, Apollo bid

Jan 11 (Reuters) - NCR Corporation NCR.N, a technology provider for the financial, retail and hospitality industries, said on Monday it has offered to buy non-bank ATM operator Cardtronics Plc CATM.O for about $1.73 billion in cash.

NCR's offer comes weeks after Cardtronics said it had agreed to be bought by funds managed by affiliates of private equity firm Apollo Global Management APO.N and Hudson Executive Capital LP for $35 per share in cash. https://bit.ly/35LyGyr

NCR has offered to buy all outstanding shares of Cardtronics for $39 per share in cash, representing a discount of about 5% to Cardtronics' share close of Friday.

Cardtronics' debit network combined with NCR's payments platform will enable the company to connect their retail and bank customers, NCR Chief Executive Officer Michael Hayford said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

