NCR to buy ATM operator Cardtronics for $1.73 bln

Jan 11 (Reuters) - NCR Corporation NCR.N, a technology provider for the financial, retail and hospitality industries, said on Monday it has offered to buy non-bank ATM operator Cardtronics Plc CATM.O for about $1.73 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.