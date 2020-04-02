NCR Surges: Stock Moves 6.3% Higher

NCR Corporation NCR was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $11.78 – $25.98 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The company has seen four negative estimate revisions in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower in the same time frame, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

NCR currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

NCR Corporation Price

NCR Corporation price | NCR Corporation Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Computer – Integrated Systems industry is Iteris, Inc. ITI, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

