NCR Raises 2019 Revenue Guidance, Reaffirms Earnings, Cash Flow Outlook

(RTTNews) - NCR Corp. (NCR) announced, for 2019, the company now expects revenue growth to be approximately 5% to 6% (previous guidance 3% to 4%). Non-GAAP earnings per share guidance remains unchanged at $2.75 to $2.85. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.83. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For 2019, the company continues to project cash flow from operations to be $705 million to $730 million and free cash flow to be $300 million to $350 million.

Third-quarter earnings per share was $0.73 compared to $0.58, a year ago. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.68, for the quarter.

Third quarter revenue was $1.78 billion, up 15% year-over-year. Analysts expected revenue of $1.62 billion, for the quarter. Banking revenue increased 18% due to 55% growth in ATM hardware revenue driven by higher backlog conversion as well as growth in ATM-related software and services revenue.

