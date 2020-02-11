NCR Q4 Results Beats Wall Street

(RTTNews) - NCR Corp. (NCR) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $349 million or $2.67 per share, compared with last year's loss of $47 million or $0.39 per share.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.85 per share, up from $0.84 per share last year. On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Fourth-quarter revenues grew 5% to $1.89 billion from $1.80 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

"Our fourth quarter results marked a strong finish to the year for NCR where we consistently delivered our revenue and earnings commitments," said CEO Michael Hayford. "This past year we strengthened our recurring revenue capabilities through our strategic growth platforms, began integrating our payments processing solution and generated year-over-year sales growth in each of our segments."

Looking forward to full year 2020, the company expects revenues growth of about 0% to 1% and adjusted earnings of $2.75 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $3.07 per share and revenue growth of 0.90%.

NCR closed Tuesday's trading at $33.75, down $0.49 or 1.43%, on the NYSE. The stock further dropped $1.25 or 3.70% in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.