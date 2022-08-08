NCR (NYSE:NCR) adds US$253m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 17%

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last month. But that is minimal compensation for the share price under-performance over the last year. After all, the share price is down 17% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$253m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

NCR managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

When a company has just transitioned to profitability, earnings per share growth is not always the best way to look at the share price action. But we may find different metrics more enlightening.

NCR managed to grow revenue over the last year, which is usually a real positive. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:NCR Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

We know that NCR has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for NCR in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that NCR shareholders are down 17% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 12%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.5% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for NCR (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

But note: NCR may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

