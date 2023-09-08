NCR (NCR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

NCR (NCR) closed at $27.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments had lost 4.34% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27% in that time.

NCR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, NCR is projected to report earnings of $0.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.01 billion, up 1.95% from the year-ago period.

NCR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $7.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.68% and +1.4%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NCR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher. NCR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NCR has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.98 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.82.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

