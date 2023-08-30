NCR (NCR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NCR (NCR) closed at $30.20, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments had gained 14.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NCR as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.01 billion, up 1.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NCR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.4% higher. NCR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NCR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.77.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NCR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.