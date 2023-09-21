NCR (NCR) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know

NCR (NCR) closed the most recent trading day at $27.11, moving -1.31% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments had lost 8.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

NCR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NCR to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.01 billion, up 1.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $7.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.68% and +1.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NCR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NCR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NCR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16, so we one might conclude that NCR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

