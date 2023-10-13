NCR (NCR) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, NCR (NCR) reached $26.23, with a +0.34% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments had lost 5.26% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of NCR in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.95, showcasing a 18.75% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.01 billion, indicating a 1.95% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

NCR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $7.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.68% and +1.4%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for NCR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NCR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, NCR is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.1, which means NCR is trading at a discount to the group.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

NCR Corporation (NCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

