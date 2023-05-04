NCR (NCR) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2023, NCR (NCR) reported revenue of $1.89 billion, up 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of +2.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +30.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NCR performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Retail : $552 million compared to the $534.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year.

: $552 million compared to the $534.36 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.1% year over year. Revenue- Hospitality : $223 million versus $211.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.

: $223 million versus $211.06 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change. Revenue- Self-Service Banking : $613 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $602.75 million.

: $613 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $602.75 million. Revenue- Payments & Network [$M] : $323 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $310.38 million.

: $323 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $310.38 million. Revenue- Digital Banking : $136 million versus $136.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $136 million versus $136.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Other: $54 million versus $57.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.6% change.

Shares of NCR have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

NCR Corporation (NCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

