NCR (NCR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NCR (NCR) closed at $27.10, marking a +1.31% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments had lost 11.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NCR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, up 18.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.01 billion, up 1.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $7.95 billion, which would represent changes of +31.68% and +1.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NCR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NCR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NCR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.78, so we one might conclude that NCR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

