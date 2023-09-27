NCR (NCR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

NCR (NCR) closed at $26.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.64% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments had lost 12.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NCR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.95, up 18.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.01 billion, up 1.95% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.45 per share and revenue of $7.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.68% and +1.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NCR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NCR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, NCR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.7. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.56.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

